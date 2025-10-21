SNAP Benefits Will Be Delayed Unless Shutdown Ends This Week, Newsom Warns: Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stark warning Monday that food assistance benefits for millions of low-income Californians could be delayed starting Nov. 1 if the ongoing federal shutdown does not end by Thursday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and KQED.

Sending Troops To SF Won't Help Its Drug Problem, Mayor Says: Mayor Daniel Lurie made it clear in a statement Monday that National Guard troops don’t have the authority to arrest drug dealers and said local law enforcement was already working with federal agencies to shut down open-air drug markets. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Note to readers: On Oct. 28, 2025, California Healthline's original reporting will shift to KFF Health News’ new California Bureau. As part of the change, this daily newsletter will cease publication Friday, Oct. 24, and transition to a weekly publication schedule on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 29. Current daily subscribers will automatically receive the new weekly newsletter, and current weekly subscribers won’t be affected. Our original reporting will remain freely available to all newsrooms. Californiahealthline.org will also remain available as an online archive of all stories and newsletters produced since its launch nearly three decades ago. Thanks to ongoing support from the California Health Care Foundation and other funders, our team of the best health policy journalists in the state will continue to cover how health policy changes in Washington, D.C.; Sacramento; and counties across the state affect the health and well-being of all Californians and what they mean for the nation.

Stay tuned for more announcements from the KFF Health News California Bureau, and expect more of the same great health reporting on all the issues that affect Californians and the country.