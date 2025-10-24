CalFresh Benefits Will Be Delayed: The California Department of Social Services confirmed Thursday that it expects CalFresh to go dark starting Nov. 1 as a result of the federal government shutdown. Roughly 5.5 million Californians soon could be scrambling for food. Read more from KQED and The Orange County Register. Plus, advice for SNAP recipients.

Some USC Nurses Are Going On Strike Next Week: Members of the California Nurses Association are set to strike Oct. 30 at Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles after contract negotiations over staffing of resource nurses stalled. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Note to readers: On Oct. 28, 2025, California Healthline's original reporting will shift to KFF Health News’ new California Bureau. As part of the change, this daily newsletter will cease publication today, Oct. 24, 2025, and transition to a weekly publication schedule on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 29. Current daily subscribers will automatically receive the new weekly newsletter, which will come from emails@kffhealthnews.org. Current weekly subscribers won’t be affected. Our original reporting will remain freely available to all newsrooms. Californiahealthline.org will also remain available as an online archive of all stories and newsletters produced since its launch nearly three decades ago. Thanks to ongoing support from the California Health Care Foundation and other funders, our team of the best health policy journalists in the state will continue to cover how health policy changes in Washington, D.C.; Sacramento; and counties across the state affect the health and well-being of all Californians and what they mean for the nation.

Stay tuned for more announcements from the KFF Health News California Bureau, and expect more of the same great health reporting on all the issues that affect Californians and the country.