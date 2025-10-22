SD County Again Will Try To Buy Land For Homeless Shelter: San Diego County will begin negotiating with the state to buy land that can host a new homeless shelter after the federal government derailed an earlier effort to lease the property. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to begin the process of purchasing the plot at 2800 Sweetwater Road. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

More on the homelessness crisis —

Oakland Officials Tour Homeless Shelters In Texas: Staff members from Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee’s office were in Texas this week, joining a delegation of Bay Area officials visiting homeless shelters in San Antonio and Austin. Read more from The Oaklandside.

Note to readers: On Oct. 28, 2025, California Healthline's original reporting will shift to KFF Health News’ new California Bureau. As part of the change, this daily newsletter will cease publication Friday, Oct. 24, and transition to a weekly publication schedule on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 29. Current daily subscribers will automatically receive the new weekly newsletter, which will come from emails@kffhealthnews.org. Current weekly subscribers won’t be affected. Our original reporting will remain freely available to all newsrooms. Californiahealthline.org will also remain available as an online archive of all stories and newsletters produced since its launch nearly three decades ago. Thanks to ongoing support from the California Health Care Foundation and other funders, our team of the best health policy journalists in the state will continue to cover how health policy changes in Washington, D.C.; Sacramento; and counties across the state affect the health and well-being of all Californians and what they mean for the nation.

Stay tuned for more announcements from the KFF Health News California Bureau, and expect more of the same great health reporting on all the issues that affect Californians and the country.