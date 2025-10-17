Mpox Infections Reported In LA County: The first two cases in the U.S. of a more severe strain of mpox not linked to travel have been confirmed in L.A. County. Health officials on Thursday confirmed a case of clade I mpox in an adult. Long Beach health officials on Tuesday confirmed a separate case. Both patients were hospitalized and are now recovering at home. Read more from LAist and the Los Angeles Times.

Maternity Ward Reopens In Santa Clara County: The sound of newborns crying — along with the chimes of a lullaby announcing their arrival into the world — will fill the halls at Regional Medical Center starting Monday as the East San Jose hospital reopens its long-closed labor and delivery ward. Read more from the Bay Area News Group.

