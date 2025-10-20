3 Cases Of Severe Mpox Strain Cause Worry In California: The confirmed cases in Long Beach and Los Angeles County are not related to one another. “This is the first time clade I cases without a history of international travel have been reported in California or the United States,” the California Department of Public Health said. Read more from KQED and The Bay Area Reporter.

Oakland Schools Improve Lead Contamination In Drinking Water: Oakland Unified School District officials say they are making major strides in lead remediation efforts at the city’s public schools, more than a year after The Oaklandside broke the story that lead-contaminated water had been discovered at dozens of them. Read more from The Oaklandside.

Note to readers: On Oct. 28, 2025, California Healthline's original reporting will shift to KFF Health News’ new California Bureau. As part of the change, this daily newsletter will cease publication Friday, Oct. 24, and transition to a weekly publication schedule on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 29. Current daily subscribers will automatically receive the new weekly newsletter, and current weekly subscribers won’t be affected. Our original reporting will remain freely available to all newsrooms. Californiahealthline.org will also remain available as an online archive of all stories and newsletters produced since its launch nearly three decades ago. Thanks to ongoing support from the California Health Care Foundation and other funders, our team of the best health policy journalists in the state will continue to cover how health policy changes in Washington, D.C.; Sacramento; and counties across the state affect the health and well-being of all Californians and what they mean for the nation.

Stay tuned for more announcements from the KFF Health News California Bureau, and expect more of the same great health reporting on all the issues that affect Californians and the country.