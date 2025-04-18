Californians Can Air Their Social Security Grievances: Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched oag.ca.gov/socialsecurity, an online portal for residents to report issues related to accessing services, such as disability benefits. Complaints registered on the site will help inform any future legal action. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Unhoused Women Have A New Place To Rest Their Weary Heads: Rachel’s Promise Center for Women and Children in San Diego will have 50 beds available within the next two weeks and 160 more spots possibly by Thanksgiving. The facility offers women a safe place to sleep, meals, health care services, and more. Read more from Fox 5 San Diego and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

