Stanford Medicine Halts Gender-Affirming Surgeries For Those Younger Than 19: Stanford Medicine has stopped providing gender-affirming surgeries for patients under 19 — becoming the second major health care provider in California to scale back transgender care for youths amid efforts by the Trump administration to restrict access to the specialized care. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, Bay Area News Group, and Los Angeles Times.

LA Reneged On Agreement To Create More Housing For Homeless, Judge Rules: A federal judge issued a blistering ruling Tuesday, finding Los Angeles officials failed in multiple ways to follow a settlement agreement to create more shelter for unhoused people. The judge ordered stronger oversight and quarterly hearings but stopped short of an option he was considering to seize control of the city’s homelessness spending and hand control of it to a court-appointed receiver. Read more from LAist. Scroll down for more on the homelessness crisis.

