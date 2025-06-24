Lawmakers Want To Know Why Covered California Shared Data With LinkedIn: Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are questioning why California’s state health insurance exchange shared sensitive health data with LinkedIn. An investigation by The Markup and CalMatters showed through forensic testing how the exchange, Covered California, used trackers that told LinkedIn when visitors entered details like whether they were blind, pregnant, or used a high number of prescription medications into the website coveredca.com. Read more from CalMatters.

Strike At Children's Hospital Extends Into Second Week: Chanting “No contract, no peace,” roughly 100 health care workers held the picket line outside UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland on Monday, the sixth day of an open-ended strike over what they call an illegal plan to rip up their union contracts and slash take-home pay. Read more from KQED.

