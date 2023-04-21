Covid Outbreak Hits Hospital In Santa Rosa: Physicians and staff at one of the Bay Area's largest hospitals are required to mask up again following an outbreak of covid. More than a dozen workers and patients at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center tested positive this week. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

State Lawmakers Will Hold Hearing Next Week On Fentanyl-Related Bills: Democratic and Republican California lawmakers in the Assembly struck a deal Thursday to hold a special hearing on a handful of fentanyl-related bills after Republicans threatened to force a floor vote on the legislation. Read more from KCRA and CalMatters. Keep scrolling to read more about the opioid crisis.

