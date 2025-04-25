Behavioral Health Court Marks A Milestone: This spring’s class of the Behavioral Health Court boasts 26 graduates, its largest ever. The 16-year-old San Diego Superior Court program is designed to help felony criminal defendants who have a diagnosis of a serious mental illness by giving them the tools they need to navigate life. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

California Offers Incentives To Stem Bird Flu: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with California on a project that is offering $25 gift cards to encourage people to get tested for bird flu or vaccinated for seasonal flu. The state is paying for the incentives. Read more from CBS News. Scroll down for more about health outbreaks.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.