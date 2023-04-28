California Democrats Block Fentanyl Bills: On Thursday, Democrats stalled several bills that would increase punishments for fentanyl dealers amid concerns they would lead to mass incarceration. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and AP.

Assisted-Suicide Law Discriminates Against People With Disabilities, Lawsuit Says: A group of people with disabilities is suing to upend California’s assisted suicide law, saying the bias they faced trying to get health care during the pandemic shows the system is too quick to offer death as an appropriate outcome. Read more from KQED.

