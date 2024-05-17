Single-Payer Healthcare Meets Its Fate Again: The latest attempt to bring a single-payer healthcare system to California failed in the state Legislature on Thursday, undercut by its steep price tag as lawmakers struggle with a mounting budget shortfall. Assembly Bill 2200, named Guaranteed Health Care for All — or CalCare — hoped to set up a universal single-payer healthcare system for all residents of California, but it died on Thursday in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

What Would Reclassifying Marijuana Mean For California? President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the federal government is taking the next step to reclassify cannabis as a less dangerous drug, a move that could help struggling legal weed businesses in California, possibly lead to lower prices for consumers and potentially enable more research into the herb’s potential. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

