Newsom Walks Back Plan For Health Care Raises: Gov. Gavin Newsom is walking back promised pay raises for some health care workers and other health care investments generated from a tax agreed last year, instead using those funds to help balance the state budget amid a major deficit. In his new budget blueprint unveiled Friday, Newsom proposed using nearly $7 billion from the managed care organization tax — aka MCO — to balance the budget instead of using it to help hospitals. Read more from Politico. Also, the Los Angeles Times, NBC Bay Area, and CalMatters cover more on Newsom's budget plan.

Are You A Covid 'Super-Dodger'? Experts say it’s not easy to gauge how many of these people are true “Novids,” or super-dodgers, because some may have had covid-19 sometime in the last four years without knowing it. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

