Lawmakers Demand Plan For Health Care Worker Minimum Wage: State lawmakers voiced frustration on Wednesday over a lack of detail on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promised $25-per-hour minimum wage for health care workers, saying they need to know soon as they work to pass his newly proposed budget. “We’ll have to see it soon, because we need to pass this budget in like a month,” Assembly Health Budget Chair Akilah Weber told administration representatives at a hearing Wednesday. Read more from Politico.

Anesthesiologist is L.A. County’s Highest Paid Employee: Dr. Sebo Amirkhanian Namagerdy works 94 hours a week at Rancho Los Amigos -- a rehabilitation facility run by Los Angeles County -- and earned $1.26 million in 2023, according to salary data made public last month. He was the highest paid of the county’s more than 100,000 employees — for the fifth year in a row. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.