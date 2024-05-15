First Prop. 1 Funds Rolling Out: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state will make $3.3 billion in funding available by July to begin building inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment centers as part of a massive effort to transform California’s mental health system and address the homelessness crisis. The money is the first tranche of a $6.4-billion bond authorized by voters when they narrowly approved Proposition 1 in March. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, KQED, Politico, and Bay Area News Group.

More SF Overdose Fatalities Than Covid Deaths: Prominent addiction medicine doctors and harm reduction advocates blasted San Francisco’s response to the drug overdose crisis, which they say has claimed twice as many lives as the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged the city to open a supervised drug consumption site. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

