Two Groups Trying To Halt Reopening Of Madera Hospital: Two groups —Blue Shield of California and the Madera Coalition for Community Justice — are objecting to a reopening plan for Madera Community Hospital, casting doubt on the ability of the proposed owner to operate services while also pointing to past allegations against the company and its CEO. Read more from KVPR.

Sutter Health Hits A Grand Slam: The Oakland Athletics will play their home games at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento starting next year, the team said Thursday. It will be the first time any professional sports league — MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL — will play its home games in a stadium named for a health system. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

