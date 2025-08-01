Trump Withholds Millions In Medical Research Funding From UCLA: The Trump administration has frozen hundreds of science, medical and other federal grants to UCLA worth nearly $200 million, citing the university’s alleged “discrimination” in admissions and failure to “promote a research environment free of antisemitism.” Chancellor Julio Frenk called the government’s action a loss for Americans who depend on the university’s life-saving research. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

California To Drop Health Insurance Of DACA Recipients: Covered California on Aug. 31 will end coverage for more than 2,300 Californians enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services excluded DACA recipients from the definition of “lawfully present” under the Affordable Care Act. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

