Bills To Expand Food Benefits For Undocumented Immigrants Are Postponed: California legislation that would have expanded food assistance benefits to all undocumented immigrants won’t be moving forward this year. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

Covid’s Back — Here’s How To Keep Your Family Healthy: As covid cases tick up, Californians are scrambling to do the right thing when they or a family member starts to feel a tickle in their throat. What are the best practices nowadays? We checked in with experts. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Keep scrolling for more covid news.

