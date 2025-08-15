Health Insurance Premiums Ticking Up In 2026: Health insurance premiums for Californians buying coverage through Covered California will rise by an average of 10.3% in 2026, the state marketplace announced Thursday. The increase is about half the projected national average of 20%, which officials credit to aggressive rate negotiations and a healthier risk pool. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CalMatters.

Potential Hazel Hawkins Memorial Buyer Backs Out: Insight Health System is stepping away from negotiations on a proposed lease-to-purchase agreement with Hollister-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. “We know [the One Big Beautiful Bill Act] has affected the potential transaction with Insight and is having similar consequences for rural hospitals across California and the nation,” Hazel Hawkins CEO Mary Casillas said. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

