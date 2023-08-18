Blue Shield Says It Will Broaden Prescription Vendors, Rely Less On CVS: Oakland-based Blue Shield of California, one of the largest health insurance companies in the state, announced Thursday a plan to revamp the way it negotiates prescription drug prices that it says will lower costs for consumers. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, The Sacramento Bee, and Stat.

Start Date Announced For Berkeley’s Mental Health Hotline: The Specialized Care Unit, Berkeley’s mobile crisis team, finally has a projected start date and a phone number. The SCU should be able to start taking calls on Sept. 5. Read more from Berkeleyside.

