Homelessness Dips Across California: Signs of progress are emerging in the state’s fight against homelessness. Across 15 counties that conducted counts in 2024 and 2025, all but two reported declines in their overall homeless populations. Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, and Sonoma recorded decreases of more than 20%. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more about the housing crisis.

San Diego County Overdose Deaths Fell 21% In 2024: According to an annual report by the San Diego County Substance Use and Overdose Prevention Taskforce, the total deaths due to drug overdose dropped from 1,203 in 2023 to 945 in 2024. Men were three times more likely to die from overdose than women, and Black San Diegans experienced the highest rates of OD-related deaths. Read more from the Times of San Diego. Plus, musician is hospitalized for possible overdose.

