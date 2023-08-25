Kaiser Permanente Workers Start Voting This Weekend On Strike Authorization: A coalition of unions representing 85,000 Kaiser Permanente workers said it will begin gathering strike authorization votes Saturday, Aug. 26, as rank-and-file employees gear up for a possible unfair labor practices strike that could begin as early as Oct. 1. Read more from the San Gabriel Valley Tribune and Los Angeles Times.

Yolo County Resident Dies From West Nile Virus: Health officials on Thursday announced the first West Nile virus death this year in Yolo County, the county’s first reported human fatality from the mosquito-borne disease since 2018. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and CBS News.

In related news from CIDRAP —

West Nile Remains Most Common Mosquito-Borne Disease In US

