To Make Up For Federal Medicaid Cuts, Santa Clara County Aims To Raise Sales Taxes: Santa Clara County supervisors unanimously voted Thursday to add a ballot measure to November’s special election that would increase local sales tax by five-eighth cent (0.625%) for five years to try to backfill some of the projected lost federal revenue due to Medicaid cuts. If approved, it would generate an estimated $330 million a year, a fraction of the roughly $1 billion in estimated loss of federal funding over the next few years. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Napa Trying To Thwart Rise In Homelessness: With key federal housing support ending years ahead of schedule, dozens of Napa households are at risk of losing their homes — some within months. The Napa Housing Authority this week approved a rental assistance program, funded with up to $250,000 a year from local housing dollars, aimed at helping up to 15 households annually. Read more from The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat. Scroll down for more about the housing crisis.

