California Lawmakers Tout House Passage Of Sweeping Drug Legislation: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposal to lower drug prices passed the House Thursday on mostly party lines, 230-192, and it is considered unlikely to pass the Republican-led Senate. “If you think about this, this is the most transformational expansion of Medicare since its creation,” said Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, who helped usher the bill through committee. “This is something that is a North Star for Democrats. This is our moment, and this is what we want to do.” The bill could affect the millions of Californians who have diabetes, asthma, arthritis and other diseases that require drug treatment. “This comes down to the promises we made in the election. What I hear again and again as the No. 1 issue, across the Central Valley, is the cost of health care,” said Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock. “One woman told me she had to buy medication for her dog and use it for herself because it was cheaper.” Read more from Kate Irby of the Sacramento Bee.

Covered California Sign-Ups Buck National Trend, Jump 16% From Last Year: More than 130,000 people have purchased health insurance through California's state-run marketplace for the first time, a 16% increase from last year now that the state is offering more money to help people pay their monthly premiums and will begin taxing people next year who refuse to buy insurance. The federal government helps some people who purchase their health insurance on these marketplaces, but California offers additional help. For people who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty level, the state will chip in an extra $21 per month for payment of monthly premiums. So far, that's about 460,000 people. And this year, California became the first state in the country to give premium assistance to households earning up to 600% of the federal poverty level. Read more from The Associated Press.

Past California Healthline coverage: Californians Without Health Insurance Will Pay A Penalty — Or Not

Kaiser Mental Health Workers To Kick-Off Delayed Strike On Monday: Around 4,000 unionized therapists, psychologists, social workers and other employees will form picket lines starting at 6 a.m. Monday outside Kaiser locations in the state. The action had been postponed for a month following the death of CEO Bernard Tyson. The workers are asking Kaiser to “fix its broken mental health system” that, they say, leaves patients waiting for months to see people who can help them. Employees say that while Kaiser has worked to bring in first-time patients, it takes a long time to get a follow-up appointment. Read more from Shwanika Narayan of San Francisco Chronicle.

