Covid Stress Has Aged Teenagers' Brains Faster Than Normal, Study Finds: A Stanford University study published Thursday found that stress from the covid-19 pandemic prematurely aged adolescents’ brains, making them more like those of peers about three years older. Read more from Bay Area News Group and USA Today.

Cannabis Edibles Blamed For 10 Ailing Students: Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on cannabis edibles Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School in the San Fernando Valley, officials said. The students were in mild to moderate distress, and some were taken to hospitals. Read more from AP and the LA Daily News.

