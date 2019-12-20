Good morning! Health care took more of a back seat in the final Democratic presidential debate that was hosted in Los Angeles, but the topic did have its moments. Read more on that below, but first here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

PG&E Defended Its Power Shut-Offs By Saying Trial Runs Went Smoothly. They Didn’t, Investigation Finds: An Associated Press review shows widespread problems with the four “public safety power shutoffs” PG&E started rolling out in 2018, a year before massive blackouts paralyzed much of California in recent months. Interviews and documents obtained under public records requests reveal persistent failures and broken promises that in some cases compromised public safety. Even as PG&E assured regulators it was fixing the problems, the utility kept making many of the same mistakes, further undermining trust after its outdated equipment and negligence has been blamed for fires that killed nearly 130 people during 2017 and 2018. Read more from Justin Pritchard and Michael Liedtke of The Associated Press.

San Francisco Actually Has Fewer Homeless People Now Than It Did In 2004: Over the past 15 years, the city has housed 27,000 homeless people, many of them the chronically troubled type who had been on the streets more than a year. San Francisco has doubled what it spends directly on homelessness — to more than $300 million — launched innovations, including the counseling-intensive shelter system called Navigations Centers, and created the city's first unified Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. In that time, the overall homeless population, according to one-night counts done every two years, has fallen from 8,640 in 2004 to 8,011 in 2019. So although the count has been inching up over the past several years, it’s still not what it was. Read more from Kevin Fagan of The San Francisco Chronicle.

