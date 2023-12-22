Judge Blocks Parts Of New California Gun Law: A federal judge has blocked parts of a California law that would have banned carrying concealed firearms in certain “sensitive places,” including places of worship, public libraries, amusement parks, zoos, and sporting events. The law would have gone into effect Jan. 1. California is planning to appeal. “The court got this wrong,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said. Read more from CNN, AP, and The Hill.

Person At UC Davis Diagnosed With Contagious Form Of Tuberculosis: UC Davis officials are working to prevent an outbreak of contagious tuberculosis after someone on campus turned up positive for the potentially lethal disease. UC Davis officials declined to say if the infected individual is a student, faculty member, or employee. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Sacramento Bee.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Happy holidays from all of us to all of you!

