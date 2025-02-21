Gateways Expands Mental Health Care In LA County: Gateways Hospital this week broke ground on a 27,000-square-foot youth mental health center in Echo Park. The new hospital wing at the Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatric Center will have 37 new inpatient beds. The project is expected to be completed by late 2026. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade.

Protest Seeks Protections For Patients Of Color: Dozens of protesters rallied Thursday outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to demand that the health system acknowledge “systemic failures” in its maternal care and set up a board to investigate racial disparities, saying that a federal agreement with Cedars-Sinai doesn’t go far enough to protect patients. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

