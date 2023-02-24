More Than 100,000 Californians Have Succumbed To Covid: It took three years and an infinite amount of heartache and upheaval for the Golden State to surpass a grim milestone this month: More than 100,000 Californians have died from COVID-19. Consider if the combined populations of Los Gatos, Menlo Park and Pleasant Hill disappeared in the span of three years. Read more from the Bay Area News Group, Los Angeles Times, and the Desert Sun.

Kern Medical Opens Contemporary Pediatric Care Unit: Kern Medical threw open the doors Thursday to a new, state-funded pediatrics unit that provides contemporary rooms for its youngest hospital patients while preserving the privacy of mothers receiving postpartum care. Read more from The Bakersfield Californian.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.