California’s Head Start Programs Thrown Into Chaos: Dozens of Head Start programs nationwide — including at least six in California — have experienced delays in accessing government money for payroll and expenses in the week since the Trump administration announced a freeze on federal funding. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the funding freeze.

KP Helps Create Food-Is-Medicine Network: Kaiser Permanente and Massachusetts-based Tufts University have launched a joint initiative to improve nutritional and dietary health, the organizations said Thursday. Network members include CVS Health, Devoted Health, Elevance Health, Geisinger Health, Highmark Health, and others. Read more from Modern Healthcare.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.