To Curb Flow Of Sewage To San Diego, Mexico Breaks Ground On Treatment Plant: Mexico broke ground Thursday on the long-awaited replacement for a crumbling wastewater treatment plant in Baja California that officials said will dramatically reduce the discharge of sewage that has fouled San Diego and Tijuana shorelines. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune and Voice of San Diego.

Newsom Makes Progress On Tiny Homes For Homeless: Nearly a year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to deploy 1,200 tiny homes to help shelter the state’s growing population of homeless residents. Now, the state has chosen who will build those tiny homes and what they will look like — but there’s still no word on when people will be able to move in. Read more from CalMatters. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Monday, Jan. 15. Look for it in your inbox Tuesday.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.