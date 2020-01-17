Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

California Sues To Stop Trump Administration’s Proposal To Tighten Food Stamp Eligibility Rules: California is one of 14 states on the lawsuit against the food stamp rule that could result in nearly 400,000 Californians losing their benefits. Under current federal law, able-bodied adults under the age of 50 with no dependent children must either be working at least 20 hours a week or in vocational training to get food stamps consistently. Otherwise, they can only receive three months of the benefit every three years. For a decade, states and counties have gotten that limit waived by demonstrating that the local labor market made it hard for people to find jobs. All but six California counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo—have waivers. The new rule, scheduled to go into effect on April 1, would eliminate those waivers. “No one should have to choose between a hot meal and paying their rent,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Yet again, the Trump Administration has failed to offer any legitimate evidence to justify decisions that have real consequences for the health and well-being of our residents.” Read more from Jackie Botts of CalMatters.

Will Homeless Crisis Be Uniting Force To Bring California, Trump Together Despite Acrimonious Relationship?: After months of acrimony between California and the Trump administration over the state’s homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Thursday that he would send an envoy to meet with administration officials and discuss ways to address the issue together. “We really have an open hand, not a clenched fist on this,” Newsom said. A joint effort could signal a profound shift in relations between the Trump administration and California, which have been locked for years in tense battles. Homelessness has become a particularly sore spot, with President Donald Trump repeatedly criticizing California cities for their management of the issue. Read more from Thomas Fuller of The New York Times.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: Gov. Gavin Newsom Promotes Using State-Owned Trailers To House Homeless People

A Look At The Big Mental Health Initiatives Expected This Year: In his budget, Newsom proposed improving California’s troubled mental health system in several ways that ad, including increasing access to services, restructuring how Medi-Cal covers mental health care and pouring money into the homeless crisis. Lawmakers have also proposed legislation that would make it easier for those who are addicted to opioids to seek medication-based treatment. But advocates say both the governor and lawmakers are missing an opportunity to address key issues that are weakening the system. Read more from Sammy Caiola of Capital Public Radio.

