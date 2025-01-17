Stomach Virus Circulating Among Wildfire Evacuees: Health officials confirmed Thursday that a stomach bug is circulating among people at the wildfire evacuation center in Pasadena. They have been unable to determine the cause of the virus. However, norovirus is circulating throughout the wider Los Angeles County population. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Palm Springs Desert Sun. Keep scrolling for more on the wildfires.

Public Health Director Who Led SF During Pandemic Is Stepping Down: Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco public health director who helped steer the city’s response to covid-19 and the fentanyl epidemic, is resigning after almost six years on the job. Mayor Daniel Lurie credited Colfax with “saving lives of San Franciscans during one of our city’s most challenging times.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Note to readers: The Daily Edition will not be published Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Look for it again in your inbox Tuesday.

