Trump Administration Expected To Announce Action Against California’s Requirement That Insurers Cover Abortion: The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration is planning on Friday to announce action against California over its requirement insurers cover abortions, according to two sources familiar with the planning. The administration is expected to say that California’s requirement violates a federal law banning government entities that get federal money from discriminating against health care organizations because they don’t provide abortion or abortion coverage, the two people said. HHS’ Office for Civil Rights has said states could be stripped of federal funding if they violate amendments that protect abortion opponents. Read more from Stephanie Armour.

California Hit Hard By EPA’s Looser Rules That Affect Drinking Water For Millions Of Americans: The EPA’s new water regulations are expected to hit California and other Western states especially hard because data suggest 81% of streams in the Southwest would lose long-held protections, including tributaries to major waterways that millions of people rely on for drinking water. In California, 2 out of 3 of the state’s freshwater streams could lose federal protection. Yet the state is better positioned than others to weather the changes. Waters that lose protection under the Trump rule will still be covered under California law. And state regulators have strengthened protections for wetlands and streams in anticipation of the federal rollback. Read more from Anna M. Phillips of the Los Angeles Times.

Covered California Reports Number Of New Enrollees Blows By Last Year’s Totals: Covered California reported Thursday that the number of new enrollees has surged to 318,000. “Thousands are signing up every day, and we’re not done yet,” said Peter V. Lee, Covered California executive director. “Californians have until midnight on January 31 to sign up and not only avoid paying a penalty to the Franchise Tax Board but – for almost a million Californians – get new help from the state to lower their health care costs.” Read more from Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

