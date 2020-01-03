Good morning! The Trump administration formally released its ban on most vaping flavors, which many consider a compromise between public health advocates and the e-cigarette industry. But critics decry the softer rules, saying that a ban that doesn’t include menthol is “no ban at all.” More on that below, but first here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

What Determines Whether Each California City Is Doing Its ‘Fair Share’ To Combat Homeless Crisis?: Cities haven’t always been in step with one another in deciding how to respond to their homeless populations. For some, fair share could mean cities developing separate shelters to serve their own homeless populations. Others might contend it makes more sense to develop larger-scale facilities serving and supported by multiple cities. The potential benefits of a unified response are clear, though, according to Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem John Stephens. “If everybody did their fair share, then you wouldn’t have to worry about that issue of … one city’s homeless folks being attracted to another city,” he said. Hanging over all this are perhaps the trickiest questions: Who should determine the fair share, and how? Read more from Luke Money, Faith E. Pinho, Hillary Davis and Priscella Vega of The Daily Pilot.

California Pharmacy Employees Only Give Correct Prescription Disposal Advice About Half The Time: Researchers interviewed employees at close to 900 pharmacies in California to determine how often pharmacists and pharmacy technicians gave consumers the right drug disposal information. They found that 42 percent provided the correct antibiotic disposal information and 19 percent provided the correct opioid disposal instructions. Consumers often received better information during weekdays; rural pharmacies performed better those in urban areas; pharmacists gave accurate information more often than technicians, although only marginally. “It was not completely surprising that about half gave correct antibiotic information but we were surprised by how few gave correct opioid information,” said Dr. Rachel Selekman, the lead author of the study and a pediatric neurologist at Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC. Read more from Michael Finch of the Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.