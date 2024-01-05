Treatment For California TB Outbreaks Is Slow To Arrive: A survey of tuberculosis drug managers at California TB programs reveals that 64% of those that reported at least one TB case from 2016 to 2021 experienced a delay in availability or lack of supply of any oral first-line drug to treat the disease in the past year, often leading to delayed initiations or pauses in therapy. Read more from CIDRAP and the CDC .

Mask Mandate Returns To Scripps Health: With coronavirus rates spiking across the region, Scripps Health resumed requirements for masking in all of its clinical areas Thursday, taking enhanced precautions as the high season for respiratory illness arrives. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribun e. Keep scrolling for more covid news.

Reuters: New Lawsuits Claim CooperSurgical IVF Solution Killed Embryos Two couples have sued fertility technology company CooperSurgical, claiming that a solution made by the company for growing embryos for in vitro fertilization was toxic and killed the embryos they hoped to use to have children. In a pair of lawsuits filed in California Superior Court in Los Angeles on Thursday, the two couples said CooperSurgical belatedly recalled several lots of its so-called embryo culture medium late last year, after the embryos were lost. They said the company has not made any public statement about the recall, leaving fertility patients in the dark. (Pierson, 1/4)

Times Of San Diego: Blakespear Teams Up With Senate Colleague To Introduce New Gun Violence Prevention Bills

Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, joined a colleague Thursday to announce legislation intended to bolster California’s “Red Flag” law and other attempts at gun violence prevention. Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, and Blakespear’s SB 899 would make it easier for California courts to ensure that people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others no longer have access to firearms. It would establish uniform standards for the state’s gun violence restraining order law, along with laws related to other laws governing such orders. (1/4)

CNN: 300,000 Lives Could Be Saved In The Next Decade If States Followed California’s Example On Gun Laws

Nearly 300,000 lives could be saved from the nation’s wave of gun violence over the next decade if every US state enacted gun control laws like those held by states such as California and New York, according to a new study announced Friday by a gun violence prevention non-profit group. (Tucker and Jimenez, 1/5)

The 17-year-old student at the high school is believed to have acted alone. The motive of the attack was not clear, according to law enforcement officials.

The 17-year-old student at the high school is believed to have acted alone. The motive of the attack was not clear, according to law enforcement officials. Dylan Butler was armed with two firearms – a handgun and shotgun – and a makeshift explosive device when he walked into Perry High School around 7.30 am. He opened fire on the campus minutes before classes resumed. The teenage gunman’s friends told The Associated Press that he was a quiet person who was bullied for years. “He was hurting. He got tired. He got tired of the bullying. He got tired of the harassment. Was it a smart idea to shoot up the school? No. God, no,” said 17-year-old Yesenia Roeder. Her sister Khamya Hall, also 17, echoed similar views alongside their mother Alita. They said that their classmate, who police identified as the shooter, was bullied relentlessly since elementary school. That escalated recently, they said, when his younger sister started getting picked on too. Officials at the school didn’t intervene, they said, and that was “the last straw” for Butler. (1/5)

Advocate: Right-Wing Influencers Focus On Alleged Shooter's Gender Identity

While law enforcement has not commented about the alleged shooter’s gender identity or sexual orientation, social media users focused on the appearance of a Pride flag on an account allegedly linked to the shooter, and it led to a narrative amplified by right-wing influencers online. That account is no longer available, but screen grabs of its content have circulated widely on social media. ... Chaya Raichik, known for running the anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok social media accounts, began posting hours before the shooter was identified, alleging him to be gender fluid, based upon a hashtag allegedly included in the person’s social media footprint. She later posted a meme inaccurately linking several mass shooters to the LGBTQ+ community. Elon Musk amplified this idea on the platform X, formerly Twitter. (Wiggins, 1/4)

The Hill: Haley Calls For Mental Health Reform After Iowa School Shooting

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley called for mental health reform following the deadly school shooting in Perry, Iowa on Thursday. “We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health. We have to,” Haley told voters at a CNN town hall in Iowa. “One in three people have a mental health issue, but if treated they can live a perfectly normal life. What we see is that 80 percent of mass shooters are in some sort of crisis at the time that they do that. We have got to do better. The problem is we don’t have enough mental health therapists.” (Manchester, 1/4)

The Hill: Ramaswamy Slams ‘Knee-Jerk Policy Reactions’ After Iowa Shooting

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the “knee-jerk policy reactions” he expects to see from politicians calling for gun control legislation after a school shooter killed one student and injured five others on Thursday. In a sit-down with voters Thursday, Ramaswamy said the legislative focus shouldn’t be on guns, but on mental health. (Robertson, 1/4)