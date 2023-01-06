Newsom’s Second Term Begins Today: California Gov. Gavin Newsom will kick off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation’s largest Democratic stronghold with Republican leaders he’s branded as threats to freedom and democracy. Newsom’s inaugural ceremonies will begin with a morning march through downtown Sacramento to the Capitol. The date — Jan. 6 — was chosen intentionally to mark the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot. Read more from AP, The Sacramento Bee, and CalMatters.

California Supreme Court Seats First Queer Woman Of Color: Justice Kelli Evans officially received her robes this week, making her both the first openly queer woman and first queer woman of color to serve on the California State Supreme Court. Read more from The San Francisco Standard and Bay Area Reporter.

