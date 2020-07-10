Newsom Adds Firefighters, COVID Precautions As Fire Season Heats Up: The seemingly impossible task of gearing up for fire season in the midst of a surging pandemic fell with full force on California on Thursday, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to lay out the state’s battle plan. He announced the hiring of 858 seasonal firefighters to replace prison crews whose ranks were cut in half after several of those inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a quarantine at 12 Northern California conservation camps. Newsom also said state emergency officials are working with the hotel industry to make rooms available for people displaced by fires so that fewer evacuees would be sent to shelters. Features will include socially distanced beds, temperature checks, mandatory face coverings and individually boxed meals to prevent mixing between families. “We’ve got to keep [firefighters and evacuees] safe,” Newsom said. “We’ve got to keep these environments COVID-free.” Read more from Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times and Peter Fimrite, Alexei Koseff and Cynthia Dizikes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Parents Divided Over Going Back To School, Statewide Poll Shows: Weeks before the start of school, Californians are deeply split over whether campuses can safely reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus surge — caught in a collective moment of uncertainty and anxiety also reflected among teachers and education leaders. Parents, as indicated in a new statewide poll, are grappling with the prospect of stressful, less-effective learning at home — not to mention continued child care woes — and fears that children exposed at school could bring COVID-19 home. “I’m so afraid because I don’t know [what protections are] going to be in place,” said Yolanda Ford-Swinton, who cares for an 8-year-old granddaughter. Read more from Howard Blume, David Lauter and Nina Agrawal of the Los Angeles Times.

