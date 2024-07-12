Is It Time For Another Jab?: As covid cases tick up, health officials are urging Californians to consider whether it’s time for another shot. Also, UC San Diego Health has reinstated masking requirements, and the county is offering free testing. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle and The San Diego Union-Tribune. Read more covid news below.

Providers Take On Good Samaritan Role: Taking advantage of new state funds, some California health care providers are starting to offer what their homeless patients really need: housing. Read more in CalMatters.

