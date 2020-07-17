Fresh Air? Check. Social Distancing? Check. But Yosemite, It Turns Out, Isn’t Immune To COVID: Like a lot of the rural West, Yosemite National Park stood as a safe haven from the coronavirus. No park employees or residents tested positive. No visitors reported being sick. But this week, lab analysis of sewage from Yosemite revealed the presence of the virus. Dozens of people in Yosemite Valley are believed to have been infected. “It’s one thing to live in denial: We live in the mountains, no one’s sick,” said Eric Sergienko, the health officer for Mariposa County, who is overseeing coronavirus testing in the Yosemite area. “But we can now confirm it’s here.” Read more from Kurtis Alexander of the San Francisco Chronicle.

UCSF Scientists Turn Attention From Vaccine To Treatments: Disturbing new revelations that permanent immunity to the coronavirus may not be possible have jeopardized vaccine development and reinforced a decision by scientists at UCSF and affiliated laboratories to focus exclusively on treatments. “I just don’t see a vaccine coming anytime soon,” said Nevan Krogan, a molecular biologist and director of UCSF’s Quantitative Biosciences Institute, which works in partnership with 100 research laboratories. “People do have antibodies, but the antibodies are waning quickly.” And if antibodies diminish, “then there is a good chance the immunity from a vaccine would wane too.” Read more from Peter Fimrite of the San Francisco Chronicle.

