CMS Gives ICE Access To Medicaid Recipients’ Data: The Trump administration is forging ahead with a plan that is sure to fuel alarm across California’s immigrant communities: handing over the personal data of millions of Medicaid recipients to federal immigration officials who seek to track down people living in the U.S. illegally. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Plus, the DOJ requests California sheriffs release data on all noncitizen inmates.

Orange County Strips OC Global Medical Of Stroke Center Designation :Starting today, emergency dispatchers and paramedics will stop routing stroke patients to Orange County Global Medical Center. The county’s EMS indefinitely suspended Orange County Global’s designation as a “stroke neurology receiving center.” Read more from The Orange County Register.

