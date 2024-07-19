Mayor Vows Sweep of Encampments: Mayor London Breed said San Francisco will launch a crackdown on homeless encampments in the city next month. “We are going to be very aggressive and assertive in moving encampments which may even include criminal penalties,” she said at a debate Thursday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Benioff Children’s Upgrade OK’d: The University of California Board of Regents has approved a $1.5 billion plan to expand UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland that will double the safety net facility’s emergency department space and triple the number of single-patient hospital rooms. The project is slated for completion by 2030. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

