225,000 Medi-Cal Enrollees Lost Coverage In June: About 225,0000 Californians lost their free or low-cost health coverage as of July 1, in the first round a Medi-Cal renewal process that had been suspended since early in the covid pandemic. That’s approximately 21% of the over 1 million people who were due to reapply for coverage in June, according to preliminary numbers released by state health officials on Thursday. Read more from CalMatters, Los Angeles Times, and the Sacramento Bee.

Organ Recovery Nonprofit In Jeopardy Due To Poor Rankings: One Legacy, the nonprofit at the helm the organ recovery in Southern California for transplants, has been falling so far short of federal regulations that it could eventually be shut down. A measurement system rolled out in recent years found the nonprofit has been recovering organs from possible donors at lower rates than the majority of such organizations across the country. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

