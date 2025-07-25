Trump’s Homelessness Crackdown Met With Concern: Orange County officials and frontline workers are responding with a mix of concern and selective support to President Donald Trump‘s executive order targeting homelessness, a sweeping directive that leans heavily on law enforcement, civil commitments, and mandatory treatment. The executive order doesn’t name California’s CARE Court, but the measures it lays out raise questions about how the program might be affected. Read more from The Orange County Register and The Washington Post. Scroll down for more news about homelessness.

California Loses Five Planned Parenthood Clinics: Citing President Donald Trump’s budget cuts to Medicaid, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the U.S., has shuttered five clinics in South San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Gilroy, and Madera, the group said Thursday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

