As drought and climate change threaten water supplies, municipalities around the country are ramping up water reuse efforts. But they have to overcome the “yuk” factor. (Jim Robbins, 7/29 )

Covid Cases Are On The Rise: Covid-19 hospitalizations in California, while still near record lows, are no longer decreasing. There were 834 coronavirus-positive patients in California’s hospitals as of last Saturday —an increase from July 1, when there were 747. Read more the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle .

White House Unveils Heat Protections For Farm Workers, Others : As parts of California slogged through another day of triple-digit temperatures, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new actions aimed at protecting cities from extreme heat, with a particular focus on farm workers. Read more from NPR and the Los Angeles Times . Scroll down for more on the heat wave.

Heat Wave

KQED: Lawmakers Push For National Heat-Related Worker Protections Amid Scorching Temperatures

California Sen. Alex Padilla announced new legislation Wednesday that would expedite new rules to protect workers toiling in scorching temperatures across the U.S. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., and the danger has increased in recent years, particularly in industries such as agriculture and construction, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (Romero, 7/28)

CalMatters: The Hidden Cost Of California’s Hot Workplaces: 20,000 Job Injuries A Year

With more heat waves expected this summer, California officials are trying to assess the long-term economic impact on workers and businesses — and what more can be done to protect workers bearing the brunt of extreme temperatures. (Foy, 7/27)

Politico: Humans ‘Never Experienced A World So Hot In Modern History,’ Scientists Say

July is on track to become the world’s hottest month on record — with some scientists saying the planet may be experiencing its warmest period in about 120,000 years. The finding, announced by the World Meteorological Organization and the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday, comes as G20 climate ministers travel to India for talks on how to curb planet-warming emissions. (Weise, 7/27)

The Washington Post: Extreme Heat And Pollution Can Double The Risk Of A Heart Attack

Exposure to extreme temperatures combined with suffocating air pollution can double the risk of dying from a heart attack, according to Chinese researchers who analyzed more than 200,000 cardiac deaths in China between 2015 and 2020. Experts, who already believe that prolonged heat waves, cold snaps and polluted air are bad for the heart, said the study, published Monday in the journal Circulation, further strengthens the relationship by connecting it to the risk of cardiac death. (Cimons, 7/27)

Side Effects Public Media: Heat Waves Aren't Just An Inconvenience. They're A Threat To Public Health

The Midwest is experiencing rising temperatures this week, as heat waves become more frequent and deadly across the U.S. Experts studying the connection between climate change and health say that extreme heat is not just an inconvenience. “The biggest challenge in this country is making sure that people are aware that extreme heat is a life-or-death issue,” said Vijay Limaye, an epidemiologist at Natural Resources Defense Council. (Li, 7/27)

AP and Grist: In The US, A Hotter Climate Is Helping A Fungal Disease Spread Fast

In the years since the discovery, New York has become an epicenter for C. auris infections. Now, as the illness spreads across the U.S., a prominent theory for its sudden explosion has emerged: climate change. As temperatures rise, fungi can develop tolerance for warmer environments — including the bodies of humans and other mammals, whose naturally high temperatures typically keep most fungal pathogens at bay. Over time, humans may lose resistance to these climate-adapting fungi and become more vulnerable to infections. Some researchers think this is what is happening with C. auris. (Fassett, 7/27)