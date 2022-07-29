San Francisco Declares Monkeypox Public Emergency: The declaration allows Mayor London Breed and other city officials to marshal resources and personnel to confront the intensifying monkeypox outbreak. As of Thursday the city has seen 281 people with infections. Health officials anticipate that figure will grow in the coming weeks. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more monkeypox coverage.

Wildfire Victims Can Sign Up For Covered California Plan: Covered California has announced a special-enrollment period for people living in counties where a state of emergency has been declared due to raging wildfires. Californians who enroll by July 31 would be insured starting Aug. 1. Read more from the Sierra Sun Times.

