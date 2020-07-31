San Francisco Opens Overflow Facility For Non-COVID Patients: Predicting a “major surge” in critical coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, San Francisco officials said Thursday they will shift non-COVID-19 patients to a new inpatient facility in the Presidio if it becomes necessary to clear hospital beds for virus patients. The temporary medical center will be set up in a pair of warehouses behind the Palace of Fine Arts on Gorgas Avenue and will treat up to 93 patients, county officials said. Read more from Tatiana Sanchez of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sacramento County Expands Testing Sites: As coronavirus infections and deaths continue to climb, Sacramento County officials on Thursday announced they have come up with enough testing materials to add new test sites in four communities – Folsom, North Highlands, Rancho Cordova and Galt. The sites will open next week and will operate by online appointments for Sacramento County residents, regardless of legal status. Each site will be open one day a week. Read more from Tony Bizjak of the Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.