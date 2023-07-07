Companies Can’t Be Held Liable For Covid Spread, State Supreme Court Rules: Employers in California are not legally responsible for preventing the spread of covid-19 from their employees to the employees’ family members, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Nursing Home Workers Protest Over Staffing Levels: Employees from several LA County nursing homes kicked off the first of a series of protests Thursday, claiming severe understaffing and high turnover are undermining patient care. The facilities are owned by Brius Healthcare and operated by Rockport Healthcare Services. Read more from the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

