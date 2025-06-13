Hospital To Shutter Transyouth Health Center: Citing “external pressure” — the Trump administration is attempting to block gender-affirming care for youth — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has announced that it will close its Center for Transyouth Health and Development on July 22. Read more from LAist.

State Halts License Suspension Efforts Against Hollywood Nursing Home: The California Public Health Department has dropped efforts to suspend the license of Brier Oak on Sunset after it determined the Hollywood nursing home did not violate a rule regarding patient deaths within a 24-month period. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.