In Oakland, Becerra Unveils Program To Increase Health Care Diversity: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao appeared together in Oakland on Thursday to announce a program intended to boost the diversity of the nation’s health care workers. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Newsom Lauds Fentanyl Seizures: In the six weeks since the state joined the crackdown on fentanyl in and around San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin district, state law enforcement officers have seized more than nine pounds of the deadly opioid, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Thursday. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

In related news —

CHP drug crackdown: Arrests increase, but are state police using tactic S.F. is trying to limit?

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.

Note to Readers: Daily Edition will not be published on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Look for it again in your inbox on June 20.